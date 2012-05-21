CONAKRY May 21 Ex-employees of Guinean bauxite
company CBG, a joint venture with Alcoa and Rio Tinto
, have ended a railway occupation that was starving its
factory of bauxite supplies for processing, company officials
said on Monday.
The week-long blockade was in protest at what the former
staff said was a failure to pay quarterly pensions of around
$120. CBG officials said the company had already transferred
funds to cover their pensions to the Guinean state welfare, who
was charged with ensuring the employees then got paid.
"Activities restarted normally yesterday," said a senior CBG
official who requested anonymity. A second official said the
former employees had been invited to the capital Conakry for
discussions on the dispute with the government.
Guinea is the world's largest exporter of the ore which is
the main source of aluminium. CBG has an annual production of
13.5 million tonnes and its factory is responsible for around 80
percent of the sector's revenues.
Normally it receives around 50,000 tonnes of raw material by
rail for processing per day.