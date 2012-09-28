DAKAR, Sept 28 Mining firm BSG Resources said on
Friday it could use "all legal means" to defend its interests in
Guinea, where it operates with Brazil's Vale.
Brazilian media had reported that BSG may sue investment
bank BTG Pactual for misusing its role as an adviser to
Guinea's government to win licenses for a holding company at
BSG's expense.
BSG said "any attempt to illegally undermine its position in
Guinea will be firmly resisted using all legal means at its
disposal to protect its contractual rights regardless of the
source of that interference."
