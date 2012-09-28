(Adds quote from mines ministry official)

DAKAR, Sept 28 Mining firm BSG Resources said on Friday it could use "all legal means" to defend its interests in Guinea, where it has a large iron ore development with Brazil's Vale.

Brazilian media had reported BSG, owned by Israeli billionaire Beny Stenmetz, might sue investment bank BTG Pactual , claiming it had abused its role as an adviser to Guinea's government by trying to win licenses for a holding company at BSG's expense.

According to O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, BSG is concerned by BTG Pactual and partner AGN Participacoes forming B&A Participações, a holding company to invest in mining projects across the world.

AGN is controlled by Roger Agnelli, the former CEO of Vale.

BSG said it welcomed a statement from Guinea's government that discussions were restricted to blocks the firm did not have interests in but remained concerned by media reports to the contrary.

BSG said "any attempt to illegally undermine its position in Guinea will be firmly resisted using all legal means at its disposal to protect its contractual rights regardless of the source of that interference."

Vale and BSG operate in Blocks 1 and 2 of Guinea's Simandou development, which is thought to be the world's biggest untapped iron ore deposit.

The project has been plagued by tensions with the government in Conakry over the financing of infrastructure and a revamp of the West African state's mining code.

Earlier this week, Guinea called BSG's reported threats of legal action over the issue "insulting, fantastical, and contradictory".

"(BSG) should refrain from threats, because this company knows perfectly well it has played all its cards in Guinea and legally it can demand nothing from our country," one senior mines ministry official told Reuters on Friday.

"In Simandou, (BSG) just has a mining permit that has now expired. It's not through gratuitous and useless threats that these things get sorted out," said the official, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the press. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques and Samb Saliou in Conakry; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)