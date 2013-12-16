LONDON Dec 16 Israeli billionaire Beny
Steinmetz and three others working with the mining arm of his
business empire, BSG Resources, have sued campaign group Global
Witness, claiming damages for what they say are breaches of
their human and data protection rights.
BSG Resources (BSGR) is battling for the right to develop
half of the Simandou deposit in Guinea, one of the world's
largest untapped iron ore resources.
The government of Guinea, which is running a review of
mining contracts allocated by previous administrations, says
BSGR bribed officials to win a 2008 licence to develop the
promising deposit. Global Witness, which campaigns for
transparency in the resources industry, has on several occasions
linked BSGR to corruption allegations.
BSGR denies it paid bribes for its Simandou concession and
has criticised the contract review, which it says is designed to
allow Guinea to renege on its obligations. It has also accused
international advisers working directly and indirectly with the
Guinean government, including financier and philanthropist
George Soros, of orchestrating a smear campaign against it.
In court documents detailing the claim against Global
Witness - filed with London's High Court and served on the
campaign group on Monday - Steinmetz and the three other
claimants said they were suing under Britain's data protection
legislation, which safeguards the right to privacy.
They accused Global Witness of unfairly obtaining and using
- but then refusing to produce on request - personal data on
those named in the claim, including Steinmetz himself, BSGR'S
executive chairman David Clark, and Dag Cramer, a director of
BSGR and chief executive of Onyx Financial Advisors, an adviser
to BSGR.
According to the documents, they expect to recover up to
25,000 pounds ($40,700).
"Each of the claimants has suffered distress as a result of
the unfair processing of their respective personal data," the
claim said.
"The processing of incorrect information has contributed to
and formed an integral part of an intentional campaign to
propagate misleading information in the public domain against
BSGR and those associated with it (...)"
BSGR, in a statement, said Global Witness was compromised by
its connection with Soros, whose charitable foundations are
among those contributing financial support to the group, and
whom the miner accuses of influencing a campaign on Guinea.
Global Witness, though, dismissed the claim as an attempt to
"stifle journalism in the public interest". It has in the past
denied that either Soros or his Open Society Foundations exert
control or influence over the activities of Global Witness.
"This is an attempt to divert attention from one of Africa's
biggest mining scandals," Global Witness campaigner Daniel
Balint-Kurti said.
Soros said in a statement published by the Financial Times
last year that he had no business interest in the mining
industry of Guinea, no intention of acquiring any and had "no
personal grudge" against Steinmetz.
A spokeswoman for Open Society in London had no immediate
comment on Monday.