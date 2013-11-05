NEW YORK/LONDON Nov 5 A committee charged with
reviewing mining deals in Guinea has given BSG Resources a month
to respond further to a string of allegations including that it
paid bribes to secure contracts, setting a hearing date of Dec.
10.
BSGR, mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's
business empire, is battling for the right to develop half of
the Simandou deposit in Guinea's south, one of the world's
richest undeveloped deposits of iron ore.
The current Guinean government accuses BSGR of bribing
officials to win its Simandou concession in 2008. BSGR has
denied the allegations, and has accused the government of using
the review of mining contracts to confiscate its licences.
The December hearing is unlikely to be definitive, but it
will bring closer a long-awaited decision on the future of BSGR
in Guinea, and on the future of Simandou.
A BSGR spokesman confirmed on Tuesday the company had
received a letter from the Guinean committee requesting more
information, but said there was no change to answers already
provided to existing graft allegations.
"This is their latest attempt to damage our reputation in an
effort to illegally seize our private property," he said.
In a letter, dated Nov. 1 and seen by Reuters, the
independent technical committee reviewing mining deals said
responses it had received so far from BSGR had not been enough
to dismiss the accusations levelled against the group.
The letter outlined 25 allegations, which included offering
entertainment and meals to high-ranking officials, and gifts
including cash, telephones and perfumes.
The committee said in the letter that BSG's responses to the
allegations, many of them first detailed a year ago, had so far
been either "incomplete, inaccurate or irrelevant".
It also said evidence obtained during a separate U.S.
investigation into mining corruption in Guinea raised questions
over some of BSGR's responses.
Earlier this year, FBI agents arrested BSGR representative
Frederic Cilins in Florida, on charges of obstructing a criminal
investigation, tampering with a witness and destruction of
records. That trial is expected next year.