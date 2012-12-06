CONAKRY Dec 6 The government of Guinea said on
Thursday it will complete a review of the Vale/BSGR joint
venture rights over the northern half of the giant Simandou
project by the first quarter of 2013, denying there was
uncertainty over the project.
Brazil's Vale, the world's top iron ore producer,
blamed a Guinean government U-turn on rail and port links and
shifting, unclear regulation for its decision to shelve the
giant Simandou iron ore project.
"There is no uncertainty over the success of the Simandou
project," Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana told Reuters. He
said the review of BSGR's rights over Simandou blocs 1 and 2
will be completed on or before the end of the first quarter next
year.