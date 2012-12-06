CONAKRY Dec 6 The government of Guinea said on Thursday it will complete a review of the Vale/BSGR joint venture rights over the northern half of the giant Simandou project by the first quarter of 2013, denying there was uncertainty over the project.

Brazil's Vale, the world's top iron ore producer, blamed a Guinean government U-turn on rail and port links and shifting, unclear regulation for its decision to shelve the giant Simandou iron ore project.

"There is no uncertainty over the success of the Simandou project," Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana told Reuters. He said the review of BSGR's rights over Simandou blocs 1 and 2 will be completed on or before the end of the first quarter next year.