* Activists marking funeral of nine killed in protests
* Opposition accuses president of planning to rig vote
* Government says will allow independent observers
CONAKRY, March 8 Security forces fired warning
shots and teargas to disperse thousands of opposition supporters
marching in the coastal capital Conakry on Friday to mark the
funerals of nine people killed in more than a week of violence.
Activists have taken to the streets several times over the
past 10 days, accusing President Alpha Conde of planning to rig
upcoming legislative elections in the mineral-rich West African
country.
Security forces opened fire as the crowd approached a police
post in the neighbourhood of Bambeto, near Conakry's
international airport, said witnesses.
"The crowd has dispersed ... We can still hear the
shooting," resident Souleymane Bah told Reuters by phone. Police
reinforcements were arriving on the scene, he added.
Guinea's notoriously ill-disciplined security forces have a
history of brutal crackdowns on protests. At least nine people
have been killed and hundreds injured since the opposition
started rallying in the capital on Feb. 27.
The disturbances have also spread to several towns in
Guinea's interior.
"What has happened must not discourage us," said former
prime minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, now an opposition leader,
in a speech before police broke up the march. "We must continue
our struggle so all Guineans are treated equally."
Guinea is the world's top supplier of the aluminium ore
bauxite and holds rich deposits of iron ore. But political
turmoil has unnerved investors.
The vote, scheduled for May 12, is meant to complete a
transition to civilian rule after a 2008 military coup, thereby
unlocking hundreds of millions of dollars in European aid.
Conde's government met an opposition delegation on Monday to
try to resolve the election dispute - though the main opposition
leaders did not attend the meeting in protest at security
forces' use of violence.
Government spokesman Damantang Albert Camara said
authorities had offered to allow civil society groups and
foreign diplomats to act as independent observers of the
electoral process.
"The opposition should accept that as a guarantee," he said,
referring to the observers. "We hope the opposition's demands
are not just a way of dodging the discussion. That would really
be a pity."
The opposition has demanded the government replace the South
African firm Waymark, saying there were irregularities when it
was awarded a contract to update the electoral register.
Activists also want the right to vote for Guineans overseas.
"We do not agree with the framework we are being offered,"
said opposition spokesman Aboubacar Sylla. "We want the
activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission
(CENI) to be frozen immediately so the conclusions of this
dialogue can be applied."
Behind Guinea's political feuding there is a deep-rooted
rivalry between the Malinke and the Peul, its two largest ethnic
groups. The Malinke broadly support Conde, who comes from that
ethnic group, while the opposition draws heavily from the Peul.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Editing by Andrew Heavens)