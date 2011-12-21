* Existing mining contracts to be reviewed
* 4,000 soldiers to be put into retirement
* Legislative polls seen in 2012
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Dec 21 Guinea will review mining
contracts and cut the size of the armed forces during 2012,
President Alpha Conde said in a speech outlining his priorities
for his second year in office.
The moves are aimed at boosting the West African state's
economy and cementing its fragile stability, but if done poorly
could backfire by angering international investors as well as
the country's unruly soldiers.
Guinea is the world's largest supplier of the aluminum ore
bauxite and has vast deposits of iron ore that have drawn
billions of dollars in planned investment, but it is struggling
to emerge from decades of political turmoil.
"The new projects that lie ahead focus on three priorities:
strengthen national unity, improve the daily lives of Guineans,
and transform the economy," Conde said in an address aired on
national television late on Tuesday.
He said the projects would include revising all of the
country's existing mining contracts to ensure they conform with
a recently overhauled mining law, and putting some 4,000 members
of the armed forces into retirement.
"The changes taking place are aimed at cleaning up the
business environment in a way that renews the confidence of our
international partners, who are coming to Guinea in greater and
greater numbers," Conde said.
Guinea Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana first signaled
plans for a mining contract review during an interview with
Reuters in September, shortly after a mining law doubling the
state share in projects was adopted.
Guinea's bauxite and iron ore riches have attracted some of
the world's biggest mining companies, including Australian
heavyweight Rio Tinto and Brazil's Vale.
Conde added he planned to shrink the size of the military,
as part of a broader security reform effort.
"The retirement of more than 4,000 members (of the armed
forces) is in the works, with a support plan for each retiree,"
he said. "My hope is to revive the tradition of the Guinean
army, which was once the pride of Africa."
Conde took power after 2010 elections billed as the
country's first free vote since independence from France in
1960, but has already been the target of an assassination
attempt and his critics say his rule so far has proven little
different from the authoritarian leaders of the past.
Conde's election ended two years of military junta
leadership marred by a crackdown in which security forces killed
more than 150 protesters and raped scores of women. Military
reform is an important but tricky issue for Guinea, which has a
long history of soldiers meddling in politics.
U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said Conde had made some
progress confronting the governance and human rights problems he
inherited from the junta, but had more work to do.
"Conde should confront impunity by the security services for
past and ongoing abuses, the denial of the right to assembly,
inadequate support for the chronically neglected judiciary, and
delays in organising long-overdue parliamentary elections," it
said in a press release.
Guinea will hold legislative elections in 2012, after
political wrangling between his government and the opposition
forced a delay from late 2011.
"I hope alongside all Guineans that the legislative
elections will be held as quickly as possible in 2012," Conde
said in his address.