CONAKRY, April 17 The death toll from an Ebola
outbreak in Guinea has risen to 122, the World Health
Organisation said on Thursday, a sharp increase from a previous
figure of 108.
The disease has spread from Guinea's remote southeast to the
capital, Conakry, where 16 people have died. It has also crossed
into Liberia but the number of dead there blamed on Ebola
remains 13, the figures show.
Samples tested in Mali, Ghana and Sierra Leone have been
negative so far but governments in the region have restricted
flights, closed some borders and imposed health checks in some
airports.
(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)