* Outbreak blamed for 122 deaths in Guinea, 13 in Liberia
* Researchers find virus not brought in from outside region
* Raises risk of future outbreaks in West Africa
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, April 17 An Ebola outbreak blamed for
135 deaths in West Africa in the past month was not imported
from Central Africa but caused by a new strain of the disease, a
study in a U.S. medical journal said, raising the spectre of
further regional epidemics.
The spread of Ebola from a remote corner of Guinea to the
capital and into neighbouring Liberia, the first deadly outbreak
reported in West Africa, has caused panic across a region
struggling with weak healthcare systems and porous borders.
Ebola is endemic to Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda,
South Sudan and Gabon, and scientists initially believed that
Central Africa's Zaire strain of the virus was responsible for
the outbreak.
Using analysis of blood samples from infected patients,
however, researchers determined that while the Guinean form of
the Ebola virus (EBOV) showed a 97 percent similarity to the
Zaire strain, the disease was not introduced from Central
Africa.
"This study demonstrates the emergence of a new EBOV strain
in Guinea," wrote the group of more than 30 doctors and
scientists, who published their preliminary findings on the
website of the New England Journal of Medicine.
There is no vaccine or cure for Ebola - a haemorrhagic fever
with a fatality rate of up to 90 percent that causes symptoms
ranging from flu-like pains to internal and external bleeding
caused by kidney and liver failure. Its suspected origin is
forest bats and it can be transmitted between humans by touching
victims or through bodily fluids.
"It is possible that EBOV has circulated undetected in this
region for some time. The emergence of the virus in Guinea
highlights the risk of EBOV outbreaks in the whole West African
subregion," the report continued.
INDIGENOUS
Of the 197 clinical cases of Ebola declared in Guinea, 122
have died including several health workers, according to the
World Health Organisation's latest update, which cited Guinean
health ministry figures. Sixteen of those died in the capital
Conakry.
Guinea's government had previously placed the death toll at
106. The health ministry said on Tuesday that the number of new
cases had fallen rapidly and the outbreak was nearly under
control.
A senior health ministry official told Reuters on Thursday
the government planned to stop publicly releasing the death toll
to avoid causing unnecessary panic.
Liberia's health ministry has recorded at least 13 deaths
from 26 confirmed and suspected cases of Ebola.
The WHO said earlier this month it would take two to four
months to contain the outbreak, which it said had been one of
the most challenging it had ever faced.
"What is clear to us from the study is that the virus wasn't
brought in from the outside, that it is indigenous," said Tarik
Jasarevic, a spokesman for the WHO, which was not involved in
authoring the study.
"It means there were possibly outbreaks in the past that
were just not detected," he said.
Samples tested in Ghana and Sierra Leone have been negative
so far. And the WHO tweeted on Thursday that the clinical
samples of six suspected cases in Mali also tested negative for
Ebola.
In an effort to contain the epidemic, countries in the
region have imposed restrictions ranging from basic health
checks at airports to Senegal's decision to completely shut its
land border with Guinea.
Gambia earlier this month banned Banjul-bound aircraft from
picking up passengers in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge and Andrew Roche)