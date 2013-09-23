CONAKRY, Sept 23 At least one person was killed
and more than 50 wounded in Guinea's capital in clashes between
supporters of rival political parties, the government said on
Monday.
The clashes, which blocked roads leading to the centre of
Conakry, come in the run-up to a long-awaited parliamentary
election, now due on Saturday.
The government said a trainee-gendarme had been shot dead
and two other gendarmes were wounded by gunfire. Another 49
people were lightly hurt in the clashes, its statement said.
"Once again, the government appeals to political parties to
calm down their supporters and abstain from violence against
peaceful citizens," the statement said.
The clashes erupted despite a U.N.-brokered deal at the
weekend to postpone the election, initially scheduled for
Tuesday, to allow the electoral commission to address concerns
raised by opposition parties over preparations for the vote.
Security officials on Monday issued warnings to people to
limit their movements around the opposition stronghold
neighbourhood in the capital where the clashes occurred.
(Reporting by David Lewis and Saliou Samb; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)