A poster of Guinea's outgoing president and presidential candidate Alpha Conde, leader of Rassemblement du Peuple de Guinea (RPG) is seen at a junction of Kaloum in Conakry, October 8, 2015. Guinea will hold its presidential election on Sunday. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde said on Thursday he had no plans to postpone this weekend's election, dismissing a request from the opposition for more time to fix alleged irregularities.

Conde is tipped to win a second term despite the West African country's prolonged battle with Ebola and a slump in metal prices that has sapped revenue in the bauxite producer.

His challengers have asked for the vote to be delayed, citing problems with voter distribution cards and the inclusion of minors on the electoral register.

"If the CENI (Independent National Electoral Commission) says they are ready, there is no reason to delay them (elections)," Conde told reporters. CENI said on Wednesday there were no grounds for postponing the presidential vote.

Guinea has a history of electoral violence and analysts worry that controversy around the electoral process will reignite long-standing tensions between Conde's supporters and those of his main rival Cellou Dalein Diallo.

On Thursday, supporters of Conde's Rally of the Guinean People and Diallo's clashed in Conakry's Kenien district, injuring several people, witnesses said.

This follows clashes in the Forest Region at the weekend between backers of the same two parties which draw support from the Malinke and Peuhl ethnic groups.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by xxxx)