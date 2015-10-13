CONAKRY Gunshots rang out in residential neighbourhoods of the Guinean capital Conakry on Tuesday following clashes between security forces and supporters of opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, who rejected Sunday's election, residents said.

"There is shooting here," said Fatoumata Bah, a resident of the Simbayah neighbourhood. "I don't know how we will get any sleep in these conditions."

(Reporting by Saliou Samb)