Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
CONAKRY Gunshots rang out in residential neighbourhoods of the Guinean capital Conakry on Tuesday following clashes between security forces and supporters of opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, who rejected Sunday's election, residents said.
"There is shooting here," said Fatoumata Bah, a resident of the Simbayah neighbourhood. "I don't know how we will get any sleep in these conditions."
(Reporting by Saliou Samb)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.