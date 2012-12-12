CONAKRY Dec 12 Election authorities in Guinea
have proposed May 12 next year as the date for holding a
long-delayed legislative poll, the head of the west African
nation's elections commission announced on state television late
on Tuesday.
The election, which is needed to complete the world's top
bauxite producer's transition to civilian rule after a 2008 coup
and unblock international aid, has been held up by violent
disputes over the country's voter roll.
"The (elections commission) has decided to propose to the
president of the republic the date of May 12 for the
organisation of legislative elections," commission head Bakary
Fofana said.
Under Guinean law, President Alpha Conde must now accept or
reject the proposed date.
Opposition leaders on Wednesday accused Fofana of taking the
decision unilaterally.
"None of our representatives on the (elections commission)
were consulted before this announcement. None of this is
serious, and we are going to meet in order to make that clearly
known," opposition member Sidya Toure told Reuters.
Conde appointed Fofana to head the new 25-member electoral
body in October as part of a compromise with the opposition, who
complained the previous commission was favourable to the ruling
party.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Joe Bavier and Alison Williams)