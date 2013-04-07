* Opposition cancels street protest
CONAKRY, April 7 Guinea's opposition said on
Sunday it would reopen talks with the government on preparations
for legislative elections after the ruling party agreed to its
conditions.
Parliamentary polls are a final step in Guinea's transition
to civilian rule after a 2008 military putsch, but they have
been repeatedly delayed due to opposition complaints about how
they are being organised.
"The government has accepted all of our conditions. So we
will return to the negotiating table," said Aboubacar Sylla, a
spokesman for the opposition coalition, adding that an
opposition protest planned for Monday had been cancelled.
He said the government had agreed to suspend the work of the
electoral commission during the negotiations and to release some
opposition supporters detained in a recent rash of deadly street
protests against the polls.
A government spokesman confirmed that talks were slated to
resume, but did not provide details.
Guinea's opposition has repeatedly accused the government of
seeking to pre-rig the legislative elections, currently
scheduled for May, and has called for the cancellation of South
African firm Waymark's contract to revise the electoral list.
A series of opposition street protests over the election
since early last year has triggered violent street clashes in
the world's top supplier of the aluminium ore bauxite. Scores
have been injured and several killed.
Guinea's opposition leaders on March 26 said they had
abandoned talks with the government and threatened to resume
street protests, accusing the president's camp of disrespecting
the terms of a planned dialogue over election preparations.
The legislative election is meant to be the last step in a
drawn-out transition to civilian rule after a coup in late 2008
was followed by two bloody years with the army in charge.
The political uncertainty has led to billions of dollars in
mining investments being put on ice and hit Guinea's economy
last year, with the mining-dependent economy registering 3.9
percent growth, 1 percentage point lower than forecast.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis;
Editing by Stephen Powell)