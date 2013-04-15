* Opposition accuses government of trying to rig vote
* Says will protest against decision to hold poll on June 30
* Election meant to complete transition to civilian rule
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, April 15 Guinea's opposition said it
would stage protests this week against the president's decision
to hold parliamentary elections in June, raising the risk of
more bloodshed after violent demonstrations last month.
The vote is meant to complete a transition to civilian rule
in the mineral-rich country after a 2008 military coup and could
unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in European aid.
It was originally supposed to be held in 2011, but has been
held up by wrangling over the makeup of the electoral commission
and opposition accusations that the government was planning to
rig it.
Nine people were killed and more than 300 were wounded in
clashes between security forces and opposition protesters during
a wave of protests in late February and early March.
President Alpha Conde set the June 30 date for the polls in
a decree read on state television on Saturday.
Opposition groups have alleged there were irregularities in
awarding a contract to update the electoral register to the
South African firm Waymark. They say Waymark is skewing the list
to favour Conde's allies and demand the company be replaced.
The government has said there is not enough time to bring in
a replacement and that the firm's system is secure against
fraud.
"We have decided to relaunch our demonstrations with a
peaceful march on Thursday. Friday will be a stay-at-home
strike, and we will continue next week," opposition spokesman
Aboubacar Sylla told Reuters late on Sunday.
"We understand that we can no longer trust this government
... We have decided not to stop our protests until our demands
are entirely satisfied," Sylla said.
Guinea is the world's top exporter of the aluminium ore
bauxite and has rich deposits of iron ore, gold and diamonds.
The political uncertainty has led to billions of dollars in
mining investments being put on hold and hit Guinea's
mining-dependent economy hard. It registered 3.9 percent growth
last year, 1 percentage point lower than forecast.
The opposition, which also wants Guinea's largely
pro-opposition diaspora to be allowed to vote, had agreed to
reopen stalled negotiations with the government last week. But
it said the talks broke down after the government decided to
push ahead with election preparations.
Conde's office said on Monday that the United Nation's
special representative for West Africa, Said Djinnit, had been
named by Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to serve as mediator in
the negotiations.
"We hope that this does not mean they are breaking off
dialogue and that with the presence of the facilitator we will
be able to address the questions that continue to worry (the
opposition)," said government spokesman Damantang Albert Camara.
Behind Guinea's political feuding there is a deep-rooted
rivalry between the Malinke and the Peul, its two largest ethnic
groups. The Malinke broadly support Conde, while the opposition
draws heavily from the Peul.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Pravin Char)