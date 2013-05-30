CONAKRY May 30 Guinea's government on Thursday
officially declared open campaigning for a disputed June 30
legislative election despite an unyielding stance by opposition
parties that have demanded the date of the vote be annulled.
The government's decision to go ahead with the election is
likely to set it on a collision course with the opposition and
escalate violent protests that have rocked the world's top
bauxite producing nation since March.
Accusing President Alpha Conde of trying to push through a
vote they believe his is trying to rig, Guinea's opposition
leaders have held a series of protests that have killed 50
people and injured 350 more.
Campaigning for the election began at midnight and will end
on June 28, according to a statement read on Guinea's state
radio on Thursday.
But Guinea's opposition rejected the announcement saying the
vote would not take place.
"The decree does not make sense. You can not start a
campaign for an election that will not take place," said Sidya
Toure, a former prime minister who is now one of the leaders of
the opposition.
"This decree is totally inappropriate. Everyone knows that
June 30 is technically impossible to stick to," Toure said,
adding that the opposition would only accept to rejoin the
electoral process if the June 30 date is annulled.
Streets around several neighbourhoods in the seaside capital
were barricaded by groups of young opposition supporters, but
there were no reports of violence.
The long-delayed legislative elections are intended to
complete Guinea's transition to civilian rule following a
military coup in 2008.
The opposition accuses the government of trying to rig the
vote and regional diplomats have struggled to get both sides to
take part in talks to reduce tensions.
Guinea's opposition says it was not consulted before the
government announced the date for the election and says voter
lists are being revised in favour of Conde's allies.
They are calling for the company contracted by the
government to revise voter lists, South African firm Waymark, to
be replaced and are demanding that Guineans abroad be allowed to
vote.
