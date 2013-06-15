LONDON, June 15 Guinea could be forced to
postpone a long-awaited parliamentary election scheduled for
June 30 after opposition parties refused to register candidates,
President Alpha Conde said.
The West African country's legislative election - the first
in over a decade - is intended to complete a transition to
civilian rule after a military coup in 2008 in the world's
biggest exporter of the aluminium ore bauxite.
But Conde's opponents accuse him of preparing to rig the
election. More than 50 people have been killed during three
months of protests.
Conde, speaking to Reuters in London ahead of meetings on
the fringes of a G8 gathering, said while there was no technical
reason for a delay, the electoral commission could decide on a
postponement given the political problems - and specifically the
fact that opposition candidates had not registered.
Conde, who came to power in 2010 after half a century in
opposition, said the electoral commission "needs to evaluate
whether, in this new situation, June 30 works, or whether it
needs to be pushed back".
Conde, 75, said the electoral commission could first ask the
Supreme Court to extend the deadline for nominations, but could
also ask for the date itself to be pushed back.
He gave no indication as to whether any delay could be a
matter of days, weeks or months. Guinea's rainy season, which
peaks in July and August, could make it harder to hold an
election given the lack of good roads in one of the world's
poorest countries.
The government and opposition are in United Nations-mediated
talks and a new election date may only emerge if the two sides
agree. The U.N. envoy said last week there had been a
breakthrough in talks.