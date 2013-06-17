CONAKRY, June 17 A repeatedly delayed
parliamentary election meant to seal Guinea's transition to
civilian rule will have to be postponed again after the
government and opposition failed to agree on how to run the
vote, a spokesman for the elections commission said.
The election in the West African nation, the world's biggest
exporter of the aluminium ore bauxite, had been scheduled for
June 30. But opponents of President Alpha Conde accuse him of
preparing to rig the election.
More than 50 people have been killed during three months of
protests by opposition activists, who say the electoral roll is
stuffed with names of Conde's ethnic Malinke supporters.
"It goes without saying that the June 30 date is no longer
tenable," Alpha Yero Conde, the communications director for the
elections body, known as the CENI, said on Monday.
"The June 30 date cannot be revoked without fixing a new
date. The CENI is currently working to come up with a new
timetable," said Conde, who is not related to the president.
The president said over the weekend that, while the polls
were technically feasible on the announced date, a delay might
be necessary due to the fact that opposition politicians had not
registered as candidates.
The government and opposition are in U.N.-mediated talks and
a new election date may only emerge if the two sides agree. The
U.N. envoy Saïd Djinnit said this month there had been a
breakthrough in talks.
A CENI document signed by the commission's president and
seen by Reuters proposed the polls be held on July 28, however
spokesman Conde said the United Nations was still seeking the
agreement of opposition leaders for the new date.
Political instability following a military coup in December
2008 has deterred some investors, despite the country's large
deposits of iron ore, bauxite, gold and other minerals.
Conde won power in a 2010 election that was marred by
violence. The long-time opposition leader promised to turn the
page on decades of authoritarian rule in the West African state.
