CONAKRY, June 20 Guinea's main opposition leader
on Thursday pulled out of U.N.-mediated election talks with the
government, accusing police and youths of attacking him and his
supporters.
The negotiations aim to secure opposition participation in
long-delayed elections which are meant to seal the mineral-rich
nation's transition to civilian rule following a coup in 2008.
Cellou Dalein Diallo, who heads the UFDG party, said he and
his supporters were attacked by stone-throwing youths and police
near his home in the capital Conakry on Wednesday. The
opposition said 17 people were injured in the clashes.
He had been returning from an appearance in court, where he
is facing defamation charges brought against him by an ally of
President Alpha Conde.
"They can't attack us like this, fire tear gas at us, allow
thugs to throw stones at us and expect us to go along with it,"
Diallo said. "For now, the UFDG is suspending its participation
in the dialogue."
The government said the violence had been provoked by youths
from Diallo's own neighbourhood.
Other members of the opposition coalition said they would
meet to decide whether to follow Diallo's lead and withdraw from
the negotiations.
More than 50 people have been killed over the past three
months in protests by the opposition, who accuse Conde of
stuffing the electoral roll with his ethnic Malinke supporters.
Political instability following the military coup has
deterred some investors despite Guinea's large deposits of iron
ore, bauxite, gold and other minerals.
The U.N. envoy Saïd Djinnit said this month there had been a
breakthrough in the talks between the government and opposition
parties.
The elections commission, known as the CENI, said this week
that a June 30 date for the polls, which was rejected by the
opposition, would need to be pushed back.
Conde's 2010 election victory was marred by violence. Diallo
came second in that contest.
