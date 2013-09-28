* Guinea votes in first democratic parliamentary poll
* Dozens of protesters killed in run-up to election
* No party seen winning outright majority
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Sept 28 Guineans voted on Saturday in a
parliamentary election to complete its transition to democracy
after a 2008 military coup and end decades of political
instability.
The election, two years overdue, is the first democratic
parliamentary vote since independence from France in 1958. A
disputed result could reignite ethnic and political violence
that has killed dozens in the run-up to voting.
Elected lawmakers will replace a transitional council that
has been in place since 2010, and a smooth election could usher
in a period of stability needed to attract investments in
Guinea's mining sector where investor interest has waned due to
the political violence and the collapse of metal prices.
Guinea's bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond reserves have
failed to translate into prosperity and progress for the country
of 11.5 million people due to years of misrule.
The vote, if successful, will also free up 140 million euros
($200 million) in European Union aid.
More than 5 million voters are expected to cast ballots for
about 2,000 candidates vying for 114 seats in the National
Assembly. No party is expected to win an outright majority and
coalition-building would be needed in the aftermath.
In a country where the president holds real power, the
legislative election is seen as a rehearsal for the 2015
presidential election when incumbent President Alpha Conde's
five-year mandate ends.
Saturday's vote pits a coalition backing Conde's RPG party
against an opposition alliance centred around Cello Dalein
Diallo, leader of the UFDG party, who Conde defeated in the 2010
presidential run-off.
Several hundred people had gathered at polling stations in
the capital Conakry as they opened by 0730 GMT.
"I came today to vote and accomplish my duty because we need
to create change that will get us out of this situation," said
Alkaly Cisse, 60, who queued for an hour at a school in
Conakry.
Polls shut at 1800 GMT. Results are expected from Tuesday.
Preparations for the vote was marred by violence that killed
more than 50 people over months of opposition demonstrations.
Protesters accused Conde of ensuring an electoral registration
drive was done in strongholds of his ethnic Malinke supporters.
A last-minute U.N.-brokered deal was able to calm opposition
fears and allow the vote. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
urged Guineans on Friday to do their utmost to ensure a
peaceful, transparent and credible election.
Saturday is the fourth anniversary of a massacre of about
150 pro-democracy protesters, who were shot, stabbed, bludgeoned
or trampled to death at a stadium in Conakry where they had
gathered for a rally against the military junta then in power.
