CONAKRY Nov 15 Guinea's Supreme Court on Friday
rejected all of the complaints lodged against the results of a
Sept. 28 parliamentary election.
"None of the complaints were supported with the necessary
proof," said Mamadou Sylla, president of the court. Guinea's
main opposition parties had sought to annul the vote while the
RPG had challenged a handful of results.
The ruling means that President Alpha Conde's RPG party won
53 seats in the vote, defeating all its rivals but falling short
of an absolute majority in the 114-seat parliament. A period of
coalition-building is now expected.
