CONAKRY Aug 18 Guinea's political opposition
said on Tuesday it had reached a compromise with President Alpha
Conde to name new mayors and redistribute local government posts
as part of talks to pave the way for peaceful elections in
October.
The opposition has for months accused the government of
breaching a deal to hold local polls before the presidential
vote, a factor they say gives Conde an advantage since municipal
authorities are packed with his supporters.
The government has said that the elections calendar cannot
be changed and the presidential poll must go ahead as scheduled
on Oct. 11. But after meeting with Conde on Monday, Sidya Toure,
a former prime minister who is now part of the opposition, said
the president had accepted a change to the composition of the
local administrations ahead of the vote.
"We made a proposition for 38 communal mayors and 90
districts. We were aiming to have this proposition accepted and
that is what happened," he said.
Guinea is composed of a total of 343 districts. Toure said
the proposed redistribution of local posts was proportional to
the opposition's representation in parliament.
Government spokesman Damantang Albert Camara said he was
aware of the proposal but he was travelling and not able to
confirm whether a compromise had been struck with the
opposition.
Guinea, the world's leading bauxite producer, has not held
local elections since 2002.
Conde was elected in 2010 in elections that restored
civilian rule after the army seized control upon the death of
longtime leader Lansana Conte. He has replaced many local
officials with so-called special delegates pending local polls.
Demonstrations in April and May against the timing of
elections later this year led to at least six deaths, according
to Amnesty International.
More than 50 people died in riots ahead of Guinea's
legislative elections in 2013. Observers have voiced concerns
that the presidential polls may also be marred by violence.
The opposition is also demanding the recomposition of the
elections commission, claiming it is biased in Conde's favour.
