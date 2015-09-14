* Ethnic division, personal rivalries mean opposition cannot
unite
* Conde's first term was hit by Ebola and metals price slump
* Many voters to back Conde for bringing power to capital
* Prospect of unrest surrounding polls
CONAKRY, Sept 14 Posters on the streets of
Guinea's capital Conakry carry the beaming image of President
Alpha Conde and a simple message about who will succeed him
after next month's election: "After him, it's him again."
The West African country has known only four rulers since
independence from France in 1958 and analysts suggest there is
little chance of a leadership change in Oct. 11's presidential
poll.
Despite a stagnant economy and an outbreak of the deadly
Ebola virus still simmering after nearly two years, Conde is a
strong favourite thanks largely to deep divisions within an
opposition riven by ethnic and personal rivalries.
While the opposition has haggled over the technicalities of
the vote, Conde's Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) party has
quietly rolled out a campaign under the slogan "Progress is on
the march", championing infrastructure achievements in his first
term and promising more to come.
For many voters, what matters most is that Conde succeeded
in bringing reliable electricity to Conakry, a port city of more
than 1 million people.
Power shortages were a major factor behind violent protests
last year. The opening of the 240-megawatt, Chinese-built Kaleta
hydroelectric dam in May resolved a problem that has dogged
Guinea for 50 years.
Conde has pledged to complete two long-delayed projects if
he wins a second term: a 500-megwatt hydroelectric dam at
Souapiti on the Konjoure river, and the $20 billion Simandou
iron ore mine, including a railway stretching across Guinea to a
deepwater port.
"I will vote for Alpha Conde because with him, we have
hope," said resident Mohamed Kaba, wearing a T-shirt with the
president's image. "His policies have cut the cost of a sack of
rice and today the whole of Conakry has electricity."
Guinea is Africa's largest producer of bauxite -- the raw
material for aluminium -- and also has massive deposits of iron
ore and other minerals, but the lack of electricity means mining
projects have long been forced to rely on costly generators.
ETHNIC POLITICS
Chief amongst Conde's seven challengers is former prime
minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, leader of the opposition Union of
Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG).
Diallo draws his support from Guinea's largest ethnic group,
the peuhl, which accounts for 40 percent of its 10 million
people. However, there is resistance to electing a president
from a group that already dominates the economy, which Conde
exploited in 2010 to defeat Diallo in a runoff.
Sidya Toure, another former prime minister who placed third
in the first round in 2010, has said he will not endorse Diallo
again after drawing criticism from his supporters for doing so
in the runoff.
Conde, 77, enjoys the backing of his malinke ethnic group,
Guinea's second largest accounting for roughly 30 percent of the
population. He has accumulated endorsements in recent weeks,
including from Abe Sylla, another former Diallo ally who came
sixth in the last election.
"We are headed toward the reelection of President Alpha
Conde," said political analyst Youssou Sylla. "The opposition
did not give itself time to attack his weaknesses, such as the
management of the Ebola crisis."
While neighbouring Liberia was declared free from Ebola this
month, Guinea has continued to record an average of 1 or 2 new
cases a week, mostly in or around the capital.
The health crisis and a slump in metals prices have hit
investment, helping to push Guinea's economic growth last year
down to 0.6 percent from 2.3 percent in 2013, according to the
African Development Bank.
BHP Billiton is seeking to withdraw from the
country as it pares back its global capital expenditure. But a
deal for ArcelorMittal to purchase BHP's iron ore
assets in Mount Nimba collapsed after the government blocked a
deal to export the minerals via Liberia, officials said.
A legal dispute is also overshadowing efforts to retender
the northern half of the Simandou mine, which the government
stripped from Brazil's Vale and BSG Resources on
charges of corruption. Vale and BSGR reject the allegations.
Ayso van Eysinga, West Africa researcher at Eurasia group,
said an opposition victory could lead to re-examination of
contracts and mining laws, which would unsettle international
investors.
"A transition from Conde to the opposition would mean more
uncertainty and that is not what Guinea needs right now," he
said. "Guinea is in economic dire straits and it needs to get
some investment."
THREAT OF PROTESTS
Much of Conde's energy early in his term was spent bringing
the restive military under control after junior officers linked
to the previous military regime tried to assassinate him in
2011.
Moussa Dadis Camara -- the leader of a 2008 coup who fled
into exile the following year -- was blocked from registering as
a candidate after his flight from Burkina Faso was turned back
before it could reach Guinea.
Camara, who is popular in his native Forest region of
southeast Guinea, a tinderbox for political tensions, has agreed
an alliance with Diallo. But some analysts suggest he will
struggle to convert this into votes, with many inhabitants of
the Forest region resistant to backing the UFDG leader.
Political analyst Mohamed Camara said the exclusion of its
favoured candidate meant there were likely to be clashes in the
Forest Region during the elections.
Some 50 people were killed in ethnically fuelled,
anti-government street protests ahead of legislative elections
in 2013, some of them when security forces fired live rounds at
protesters. Conde's RPG failed to win a majority at those polls.
The risk of protest increased last week after the opposition
accused the government of failing to honour an August deal to
reshape the electoral commission and to give opposition parties
a greater voice on local authorities to ensure a fair vote.
UFDG spokesman Souleyman Tianguel Bah warned last week there
would be demonstrations if Conde was declared winner in the
first round without facing Diallo in a runoff. The party accuses
Conde of using ethnic politics to divide Guinea.
