CONAKRY Oct 2 Challengers to President Alpha
Conde in Guinea's presidential election want to postpose the
Oct. 11 vote until later this month to address irregularities in
the process, an opposition leader said on Friday.
Conde's election in 2010 ended two years of brutal military
rule and he is favoured to win a second term despite the West
African nation's prolonged battle with Ebola and a slump in
metal prices.
Sidya Toure, the 2010 poll's third-place finisher and head
of the opposition Union of Republican Forces party, said there
had been problems with the distribution of voter cards and
voters were unevenly distributed among polling stations.
There were also concerns that minors had been registered and
added to the voter rolls, he said.
Toure, who said he was speaking on behalf of seven of the
eight registered presidential candidates, said: "We need one or
two weeks to reduce the risk of fraud."
The Guinean government made concessions to opposition
parties in August in an attempt to ensure a peaceful vote and
avoid the kind of violence that has plagued previous polls.
Anti-government demonstrations over the election process led
to at least six deaths in April and May, according to Amnesty
International.
Saramady Toure, a member of Conde's Rally of the Guinean
People (RPG) party who helped negotiate the deal, said that the
opposition's concerns had already been addressed in the
agreement.
"The voter rolls have been carefully verified by the
electoral committee, which consists of two opposition experts,
two experts from the majority and two others from civil
society," he said.
Political analyst and legal expert Mohamed Camara said
Guinea's constitution requires the election to take place at
least 60 days before the end of the president's term and a delay
of 11 days was the maximum allowed.
"Going beyond that deadline could push the country into a
situation of illegality with risks of turmoil," he said.
Guinea is Africa's largest producer of bauxite - the raw
material for aluminium - and also has massive deposits of iron
ore and other minerals.
