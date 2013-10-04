* Opposition alleges voting irregularities
* Ruling party says decision "incomprehensible"
* Partial results show opposition won two capital districts
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Oct 4 Guinea's opposition coalition
demanded the annulment of last week's parliamentary election on
Friday, citing what it said were widespread irregularities in
the voting process and threatening to call for protests.
The opposition's decision raised fears of a return to the
political violence in which at least 50 people were killed in
the months preceding the polls. The climate of instability has
deterred mining investment in the world's largest bauxite
exporter.
"The opposition demands the annulment of this election
because of the scale of fraud witnessed," said a statement read
by opposition spokesman Aboubacar Sylla during a news
conference.
Sylla said the opposition reserved the right to use all
legal means of protest, including public demonstrations across
the West African country.
The opposition, which has accused the government of trying
to rig voting lists, had warned it would not tolerate any
attempt to steal the ballot.
A spokesman for President Alpha Conde's ruling RPG party
called the decision "incomprehensible."
"The transparency of this vote was assured by the presence
of international observers," Moustapha Naite said.
A European Union observer mission said on Monday that the
weekend election was marred by serious organisation problems,
including a failure to tackle problems with the voter lists, and
called for the national electoral commission, CENI, to publish
results bureau by bureau to ensure transparency.
CENI began gradually releasing election results on Wednesday
with Conde's RPG party taking an early lead in several
districts. The opposition rejected the results and pulled its
delegates out of the national electoral commission on Thursday.
However, results published late on Friday after the
opposition's announcement showed its UFDG and UFR parties won in
the communes of Dixinn and Matam, two of the five voting areas
which make up the capital, Conakry.