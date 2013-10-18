CONAKRY Oct 18 President Alpha Conde's RPG
ruling party won 53 seats in Guinea's September 28 legislative
election, falling short of securing an outright majority in the
West African nation's 114-seat parliament, the electoral
commission said on Friday.
Provisional results published by the commission showed that
the main opposition UFDG party, led by Conde's rival, Cellou
Dalein Diallo, won 37 seats while former Prime Minister Sidya
Toure's UFR secured 10 seats.
Other smaller parties grabbed the remaining seats. No party
was expected to win an outright majority and parties are
expected to try to form coalitions after following the
long-delayed and tense election in the world's top bauxite
producer.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sandra Maler)