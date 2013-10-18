* Conde's RPG won 53 seats, falls short of outright majority
* Parties expected to form coalitions in new parliament
* Guinea Supreme Court to decide on final results
(Adds details, quote and background)
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Oct 18 President Alpha Conde's ruling
party won 53 seats in Guinea's Sept. 28 legislative election,
falling short of securing an outright majority in the West
African nation's 114-seat parliament, the electoral commission
said on Friday.
Provisional results published by the commission showed that
the main opposition UFDG party, led by Conde's rival, Cellou
Dalein Diallo, won 37 seats while former Prime Minister Sidya
Toure's UFR secured 10 seats.
Other smaller parties grabbed the remaining seats. No party
was expected to win an outright majority and parties are
expected to try to form coalitions following the long-delayed
and tense election in the world's top bauxite producer.
Conde's RPG has been in power since 2010.
"The Electoral Commission will transmit the results to the
Supreme Court, which is authorised to publish the final
results," electoral commission president Bakary Fofana, told a
news conference in Conakry.
The legislative vote is due to complete a long-delayed
transition back to civilian rule following a 2008 military coup
in Guinea, which is also home to some of the world's largest
iron ore reserves.
Disputes over the results from a partial count of votes from
various districts had raised fears of a resurgence of violence
that killed about 50 people before the election.
Uncertainty over the vote, which was delayed by over two
years, contributed to a dampening of enthusiasm of major mining
firms, which have in recent years pledged billions of dollars in
investments in Guinea, mainly for iron ore operations.
Opposition parties rejected earlier partial results alleging
the government was rigging the vote. Last week they pulled their
representatives out of the election's organising commission, and
called for the vote to be annulled.
UFR's Toure said opposition parties were not aware and were
not informed that provisional results were to be announced on
Friday.
"We will meet tomorrow (Saturday) to make a decision in
relation to these results. For now, we once again denounce the
massive fraud that was orchestrated by the government," he said.
Toure did not give further details or say whether the
opposition will lodge complaints with the Supreme Court.
Ruling party spokesman Moustapha Naite said though relieved
by the announcement of the results, the party has filed
complaints with the Supreme Court over results from some
districts.
According to Guinea's law, parties have eight days to file
complaints and the Supreme Court is expected to publish final
results three days after that deadline.
(Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Sandra Maler and Paul Simao)