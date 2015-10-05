CONAKRY Oct 5 Dozens of people were hurt during
fighting over the weekend between rival political groups, before
a presidential election scheduled for Oct. 11, local authorities
said on Monday.
Supporters of different parties clashed on Friday and
Saturday in the city of Nzerekore in Guinea's Forest Region
during a visit by President Alpha Conde. Residents say calm was
restored by a series of arrests and the imposition of a curfew.
"The situation is very, very serious. We have 29 people with
gunshot injuries," Aboubacar Mbopp Camara, prefect for
Nzerekore, told reporters.
Medical charity Alliance for International Medical Action
(ALIMA) said on its Twitter feed on Monday that around 80 people
were admitted to its local hospital. They suffered a range of
injuries from bullets, stones and batons, it said.
Local papers said one person had died from his injuries,
although this could not be independently verified.
The riots pitted supporters of Conde's Rally of the Guinean
People (RPG) party against those of his main rival, Cellou
Dalein Diallo, of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea
(UFDG), residents said.
Guinea, a former French colony and Africa's largest producer
of bauxite, has a long history of ethnic tensions.
Conde, who is favoured to win next week's vote, draws
support from his Malinke ethnicity. Diallo enjoys backing from
the Peuhl, who account for 40 percent of Guinea's population.
The European Union in a statement described the election
campaign as "extremely tense" and called on actors to refrain
from violence.
Opposition parties have asked for polls to be postponed to
address alleged irregularities in the process.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Additional reporting and writing by
Emma Farge; Editing by Larry King)