By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Oct 8 Guinea's President Alpha Conde
said on Thursday he had no plans to postpone this weekend's
election, dismissing an opposition request, as supporters of
rival parties clashed in the capital.
Conde's challengers have for months cried foul on election
preparations and this week asked for the vote to be delayed,
saying more time was needed to fix alleged
irregularities.
Guinea has a history of electoral violence and analysts
predict that controversy over preparations will reignite
long-standing ethnic tensions between Conde's supporters and
those of his main rival Cellou Dalein Diallo.
"If the CENI (Independent National Electoral Commission)
says they are ready, there is no reason to delay them
(elections)," Conde told reporters. CENI said on Wednesday there
were no grounds for postponing Sunday's presidential vote.
On Thursday, supporters of the ruling Rally of the Guinean
People (RPG) threw stones at supporters Diallo's Union of
Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) as the latter returned to the
capital Conakry after a campaign tour around the country.
Clashes between backers of the rival parties later spread,
killing one and injuring around 20 people, medical sources said.
Residents reported gunshots and pillaging in the Medina
neighbourhood nearby later on Thursday evening.
Last week clashes in the Forest Region between backers of
the same two parties which draw support from the Malinke and
Peuhl ethnic groups injured dozens.
Conde, whose election in 2010 ended two years of brutal
military rule, is widely tipped to win a second mandate in the
former French colony.
This is despite the country's prolonged battle with the
Ebola epidemic and a slump in metal prices that has sapped
revenue in the top African bauxite producer.
His campaign has championed large infrastructure projects to
improve electricity and promised more to come.
Alexandre Breining, analyst with Africa Practice, said that
further violence during the polls was all but certain.
"A Conde victory in the first round is the worst-case
scenario for post-election violence, as the opposition is
convinced that Conde cannot mathematically win in the first
round," he told Reuters.
