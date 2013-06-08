* Possible concession to opposition groups
* More than 50 killed in protests over alleged flaws
* Violence spooks investors in leading bauxite exporter
CONAKRY, June 8 Guinean President Alpha Conde
said on Saturday he could delay this month's legislative
elections if authorities found technical problems, a possible
concession to opposition groups who have demonstrated against
alleged flaws in the vote.
More than 50 people have been killed in three months of
rallies by activists who accuse Conde of preparing to rig the
poll, scheduled for June 30, in the world's largest bauxite
exporter.
Protesters want the elections postponed until their
complaints are met.
"For me, the date is the right one but I have informed the
CENI (the national electoral commission) that these elections
must be completely without technical problems," Conde told
France's TV5.
"The only thing which could push back the election is if the
CENI has not put everything in place, because I do not want
elections where there is the slightest technical problem," he
added.
It was the first time Conde had publicly acknowledged there
could be a delay. He has dismissed all accusations of fraud.
Political instability following a military coup in December
2008 has deterred some investors, despite the country's large
deposits of iron ore, bauxite, gold and other minerals.
Conde won power in a 2010 election that was marred by
violence. The long-time opposition leader promised to turn the
page on decades of authoritarian rule in the West African state.
Said Djinnit, a U.N. envoy mediating talks between
government and opposition in the coastal capital Conakry, said
on Friday the sides had already agreed to some concessions.
"There are indications of progress which may come," he said.
Negotiations were due to restart on Sunday.
The opposition has demanded the replacement of South African
company Waymark, charged with updating the voter register.
Activists say the electoral roll has been stuffed with the names
of Conde's ethnic Malinke supporters.
The company denies this and the government has said there is
not enough time to find a new firm.
The opposition is also calling for Guineans overseas to be
allowed to vote.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)