CONAKRY, June 9 The Guinean government and
opposition parties in the West African nation have made a
breakthrough during talks on Sunday that could end a violent
political impasse and pave the way for legislative elections, a
United Nations envoy said.
President Alpha Conde's government and Guinea's opposition
parties are locked in a United Nations-mediated talk over the
organisation of a long-delayed legislative election.
More than 50 people have been killed in three months of
rallies by activists who accuse Conde of preparing to rig the
poll, scheduled for June 30, in the world's largest bauxite
exporter.
Said Djinnit, a U.N. envoy mediating the talks between
government and opposition in the coastal capital of Conakry,
said the parties have made significant progress over their
demands and there were reasons for hope.
Djinnit said in return for some guarantees, Guinea's
opposition parties have agreed to rejoin the electoral process,
dropping a demand that South African company Waymark, charged
with updating the voter register, be replaced.
The opposition accused the company of stuffing the electoral
roll with the names of Conde's ethnic Malinke supporters,
charges the company denied.
The opposition had also called for Guineans living overseas
to be allowed to vote.
"Regarding the vote of Guineans abroad, the presidential
camp, which had reservations on the issue, have lifted their
opposition. It was agreed that Guineans living abroad could
participate in elections," Djinnit said.
Decisions from the talks, if concluded, could affect the
date of the election, he said.
Guinea's government was not immediately available for
comment, but a spokesman for the opposition told Reuters that a
minimum consensus had been reached and they were waiting for
concrete actions from the government and Guinea's electoral
commission.
"We have reasons to be cautiously optimistic," said
opposition spokesman Aboubacar Sylla.
Political instability in Guinea following a military coup in
December 2008 has deterred some investors, despite the country's
large deposits of iron ore, bauxite, gold and other minerals.
