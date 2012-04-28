CONAKRY, April 28 Guinea's President Alpha Conde
has postponed a parliamentary election due to be held on July 8
while authorities resolve technical problems over voter
registration.
The election, originally scheduled for last December, is
suppose to mark the final step in the West African state's
transition from military to civilian rule and enable it to
unblock donor aid potentially worth billions of dollars.
The European Union has said it will only resume full
cooperation after the election in Guinea, the world's largest
exporter of aluminium ore bauxite.
"I want all prerequisites addressed and problems resolved
before a realistic date (to hold the elections) is proposed,"
Conde said on Guinea national television on Friday evening after
meeting election commission officials.
According to Guinea's constitution, the president has to
confirm the date of an election 70 days before it is held.
Guinean opposition parties had objected to holding the
election if ongoing disputes over voter registration and their
representation in the country's election commission were not
resolved.
The Guinean government had planned to carry out a reform of
the voter registration process, including a census and new
registration drive, but relented after opposition parties said
it was unconstitutional to do so between the 2010 presidential
and the upcoming parliamentary election.
The stand-off had heightened tension in the coup-plagued
nation and had led to clashes between security forces and
opposition supporters.
The voter registration process has been further delayed by
what authorities said were technical problems after a French and
later a South African company were brought in to oversee the
computerisation of the electoral system.
In his television address, Conde said the technical issues
concerned the transfer of voter registration details to the
South African from the French company.
Conde, who won a hotly contested 2010 second-round
presidential election against Cellou Dalein Diallo, has promised
to heal the country's deep ethnic and political divisions, borne
of decades of political turmoil since independence from France,
but opposition leaders say he has made little progress.
