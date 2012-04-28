* Election seen marking transition to civilian rule
CONAKRY, April 28 Guinea's President has
postponed a parliamentary election originally scheduled for July
8 to give officials more time to fix problems in the vote
registration system, a move the opposition said would boost the
credibility of the poll.
The election is supposed to mark the final step in the West
African state's transition from military to civilian rule and
help it unlock billions of dollars of aid.
The European Union has said it will only resume full
cooperation after the election in Guinea, the world's largest
exporter of aluminium ore bauxite.
"I want all prerequisites addressed and problems resolved
before a realistic date (to hold the elections) is proposed,"
President Alpha Conde said on Guinea national television on
Friday evening after meeting election commission officials.
He did not set a new date.
Guinean opposition parties welcomed the postponement and
said they had expected the announcement.
"What is important to us is not the date of the election but
the credibility of the electoral process. That is what the
opposition is struggling for," Mouctar Diallo, a spokesperson
for the opposition said on Saturday.
Opposition parties had threatened to boycott the poll if
disputes over voter registration and their representation on the
election commission were not resolved.
The Guinean government had planned to revamp the voter
registration process, including a census and new registration
drive, but relented after opposition parties said it would be
unconstitutional to make the changes between the 2010
presidential vote and the upcoming parliamentary election.
The stand-off had heightened tension in the coup-plagued
nation and had led to clashes between security forces and
opposition supporters.
The voter registration process was delayed by what
authorities said were technical problems after a French and
later a South African company were brought in to oversee the
computerisation of the electoral system.
In his television address, Conde said the technical issues
concerned the transfer of voter data from the French to the
South African company.
Conde, who won a hotly contested 2010 second-round
presidential election against Cellou Dalein Diallo, has promised
to heal the country's deep ethnic and political divisions, but
opposition leaders say he has made little progress.
According to Guinea's constitution, the president has to
confirm the date of an election 70 days before it is held.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)