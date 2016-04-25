DAKAR, April 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Girls in
Guinea are increasingly being subjected to female genital
mutilation (FGM) before the age of 10, and support for the
practice among women and girls in the West African nation is on
the rise, the United Nations rights office said on Monday.
Seven in 10 women in Guinea aged 20 to 24 were cut before
their tenth birthday, compared to 60 percent of women aged 45 to
49, despite the fact FGM has been illegal since 1965, according
to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
While women and girls in most countries where FGM is
practised largely want it to be abolished, three-quarters of the
female population in Guinea were in favour of FGM as of 2012, up
from two-thirds in 1999, according to the report by the OHCHR.
"Non-excision of girls is considered dishonourable in
Guinean society," said the report. "Social pressure is such that
girls may request excision for fear of being excluded or forced
to remain unmarried if they do not suffer the practice."
While FGM is banned in Guinea, support from political and
religious leaders, inaction by the justice system, and impunity
for traditional practitioners and medical professionals who
carry it out means the practice is widespread, said the report.
Guinea has the second highest rate of FGM in the world after
Somalia, with around 97 percent of women and adolescent girls
cut, according to the United Nations children's agency UNICEF.
"Although female genital mutilation appears to be decreasing
worldwide, this is not the case in Guinea, where this practice
is widespread in every region and among every ethnic, religious
and social group," U.N. rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said.
FGM, often seen as a gateway to marriage and a way of
preserving a girl's purity, involves the removal of the external
genitalia and causes numerous health problems that can be fatal.
While the practice in Guinea is traditionally carried out in
mass ceremonies as an initiation rite, an increasing number of
girls are being cut individually - due to fear of legal
sanctions - or by medical professionals, said the report.
Traditional practitioners rarely face legal proceedings and
no health workers have been sanctioned for carrying out FGM,
while members of the justice system who have tried to tackle the
issue have received threats, according to the OHCHR.
"Thousands of young girls are excised across the country
every year, during school vacations, with the full knowledge of
judicial personnel, including prosecutors and instructing
magistrates," the report said.
