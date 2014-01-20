UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
CONAKRY Jan 20 Guinea's President Alpha Conde on Monday named Kerfalla Yansane, a former finance minister, as the country's new minister for mines, according to a statement issued by the president's office.
The appointment came as Conde unveiled a new 35-member cabinet a week after the new National Assembly was sworn in following hotly contested elections in the mineral-rich country late last year. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
