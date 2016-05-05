(Adds medium term forecast, details)
ABIDJAN May 5 Guinea's economy is projected to
grow by 3.7 percent this year while inflation will remain in
single digits as the West African nation slowly emerges from the
worst Ebola epidemic on record, the International Monetary Fund
said on Thursday.
Annual GDP growth averaged just 1.8 percent between 2012 and
2015, compared to an expected 7.6 percent, due largely to the
impact of the outbreak which crippled the economy and killed
thousands.
The epidemic's negative effects on the bauxite producer,
which is also home to some of the world's largest untapped iron
ore reserves, were compounded by a global commodities slump that
stalled the development of mining projects.
In a statement following a mission to Guinea, the IMF said
medium term growth should increase to around 4 percent on the
back of plans to increase the capacity of exiting bauxite
projects and improve basic service provision.
Prime Minister Mamady Youla said on Wednesday that Guinea
was targeting double-digit growth by 2020, but said development
of the massive Simandou iron ore project, worth an estimated $21
billion, would be critical to reaching the target.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Angus MacSwan)