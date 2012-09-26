WRAPUP 2-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
DAKAR, Sept 26 Guinea has reached the completion point for $2.1 billion in debt relief under the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative, the IMF said on Wednesday.
The program will relieve Guinea of two-thirds of its $3.2 billion external debt, and is meant to help the West African state jumpstart development projects. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis)
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)