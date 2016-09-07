DAKAR, Sept 7 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday revised higher its forecast for Guinea, whose economy is recovering from an Ebola epidemic, to 5.2 percent from an earlier 3.8 percent.

"The recovery is driven by positive supply shocks in the mining, agriculture, and energy sectors, which were less affected by the Ebola epidemic," the statement said. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Nellie Peyton)