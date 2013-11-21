* Guinea to hold Abu Dhabi investor meeting Nov. 24-25
* Guinea's Simandou is world's largest untapped iron ore
deposit
* Steinmetz in dispute with Guinea over northern half of
Simandou
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Saliou Samb
LONDON/CONAKRY, Nov 21 A bitter row with Israeli
billionaire Beny Steinmetz over an iron ore licence risks
complicating Guinea's efforts to persuade deep-pocketed Gulf
investors to commit the cash needed to get the country's economy
moving.
Guinea's President Alpha Conde will woo investors at a
two-day conference in Abu Dhabi starting on Sunday, hoping to
build on a legislative election in September that marked the
return to democracy after a 2008 coup.
Conde, a long-time opposition leader elected in 2010, says
his mineral-rich West African country is 'back' after years of
political turmoil and economic stagnation under former President
Lansana Conte and the military junta that succeeded him.
"Our country is set to become, in coming years, one of the
global players of the international mining sector, a significant
agricultural producer and a regional exporter of hydroelectric
power," said government spokesman Damantang Camara.
But to fund its development and critical infrastructure,
Guinea needs capital. Conakry sees Abu Dhabi and its Gulf
neighbours as vital partners at a time when the West is pulling
back.
Abu Dhabi, via its Mubadala investment fund, has invested in
Guinea in bauxite - the raw material for aluminium - but has yet
to pour significant resources into its other major mineral, iron
ore, despite a 2011 collaboration deal.
Guinea and its neighbours hope Simandou, the world's largest
untapped iron ore deposit, will unlock the region's potential.
Executives from miner Rio Tinto are among guests at
the two-day Abu Dhabi meeting, alongside Conde and advisers
including former British prime minister Tony Blair.
Simandou's development is being held back by an acrimonious
dispute with BSG Resources (BSGR), the mining arm of Steinmetz's
empire. Guinea accuses the company of bribing officials to win
the northern half of Simandou in 2008.
BSGR has denied the allegations of corruption.
The dispute over the northern half of the deposit has
dragged in Guinea's high-profile advisers - philanthropist
George Soros and Blair - as well as the FBI and Swiss and French
police. It has also frozen development of the concession, in
which Brazil's Vale holds a stake.
The dispute is part of what Guinea says are efforts to clean
up the mining sector with a review, after years of opaque deals.
Conde says reissuing the licences could fetch $2.5 billion to $3
billion - tempting for a nation with a $7 billion economy.
"Investors will be watching how the government of Guinea
handles the very delicate situation around Steinmetz," said Tom
Wilson, at consultancy Africa Practice. "Many see this as a
benchmark for the entire review process."
HEARING AHEAD
BSGR has been at loggerheads with the Guinean government
virtually since Conde won power in 2010, in elections disputed
by the opposition. Opposition parties have also contested the
results of September's vote and have called a strike for Monday.
Waves of violent opposition protests in the run up to the
legislative election deterred investors and slowed economic
growth.
BSGR - whose slice of Simandou had belonged to Rio Tinto
until this was revoked by the then government - says
Conde is using the mining review to confiscate its licences.
Rio retains control over southern Simandou but is years away
from starting production, held back by costly infrastructure and
delays in finalising an agreement with the government, as well
as investor reluctance to see the company pour huge sums into a
Guinean mine. A 2015 start date is seen by all as unrealistic.
The development of Rio's half of Simandou requires billions
to be spent on infrastructure including rail, road and a port.
Guinea hopes for a multi-billion dollar pledge from
multilateral lenders, governments and investors at the Abu Dhabi
conference, according to an official involved in preparing it.
The gathering comes weeks before a key hearing in Conakry on
Dec. 10, where BSGR has been called to appear before the Guinean
committee overseeing the review of mining licenses.
Nava Toure, head of the technical committee, says the
process will be "just and fair" and argues the hearing gives
BSGR the opportunity to defend itself.
BSGR has called the hearing a "charade".
"It is absurd for the government to expect us to attend a
fictional hearing given the illegal effort to appropriate our
assets," a spokesman for the group said in emailed comments.
Guinea faces several options for BSGR: a return to the
status quo, a change to its terms, a settlement paving the way
for its exit or a simple revocation of its licence.
But the company says it will defend "its reputation and its
rights using whatever legal means prove necessary", threatening
a complex legal battle that would all but freeze Simandou.
With production years away at Rio's mine too, Guinea risks
missing out on resilient iron ore prices fed by Chinese growth,
as those begin to cool.