CONAKRY, April 21 Authorities in Guinea have
detained a senior official with the local unit of Israeli mining
firm BSG Resources (BSGR) and are questioning him over
corruption allegations, an official familiar with the case said
on Sunday.
Ibrahima Sory Toure, a vice president in Guinea of Israeli
billionaire Beny Steinmetz's mining company, was taken into
custody by police on Friday.
"Toure's detention in linked to an inquiry relating to
allegations of corruption targeting the company BSGR," said a
senior government official who asked not to be named.
The current Guinean government alleges that BSGR bribed
officials and Mamadie Toure, the wife of former President
Lansana Conte, to win a licence to develop the northern half of
the giant Simandou iron ore deposit.
Ibrahima Sory Toure is the brother of Mamadie Toure, who
currently lives in the United States.
"My client was detained and is being questioned to obtain
information about BSGR. For the moment no precise charges have
been filed against him," Momo Sacko, Toure's lawyer, told
Reuters.
Sacko said Toure's home had also been searched by the police
and a number of documents and computers had been seized.
A police official said a second unnamed BSGR employee was
also being questioned.
A committee of the Guinean government set up to review the
legality of mining licences is due in the coming weeks to report
its findings on BSGR, which is in a partnership with Brazilian
mining group Vale to develop the concession.
No charges have been brought in Guinea, however U.S.
authorities are also investigating the Simandou deal.
Earlier this month, FBI agents arrested BSGR representative
Frederic Cilins in Florida, on charges of obstructing a criminal
investigation, tampering with a witness and destruction of
records.
BSGR denies allegations that it paid bribes for its
concession. The firm says it operates to the highest standards
of corporate governance and has criticized the review, saying it
is designed to allow Guinea to renege on its obligations.
