* Report says BSGR obtained mining rights through corruption
* Recommends BSGR be stripped, excluded from mining rights
* Says JV partner Vale did not take part in graft practices
* BSGR says plan was orchestrated to seize its mine
By Bate Felix and Silvia Antonioli
DAKAR/LONDON, April 9 A Guinea government report
recommended that BSG Resources (BSGR) and its joint venture
partner, Brazilian mining giant Vale, be stripped of
two iron ore concessions, saying BSGR obtained the rights by
corruption.
The report, released on Wednesday, recommended that Guinea
withdraw the mining permit held by VBG, the joint venture
between BSGR and Vale, in the giant Simandou iron ore deposit
and cancel its Zogota mining concession.
It also called for the government to exclude VBG from any
future process toward re-allocating the licenses.
"There is a set of precise and coherent evidence
establishing with sufficient certainty the existence of corrupt
practices that tarnished the granting of mining rights and
mining concession for Simandou and Zogota to BSGR," the report
said.
"As such, the corrupt practices also tarnished and voided
mining rights and concessions currently held by the VBG joint
venture," it said.
BSGR, the mining branch of Israeli billionaire Beny
Steinmetz's conglomerate, denied the allegations and said the
government was relying on fabricated claims and an illegitimate
process to justify a plan to seize the mines and reward
political allies.
It said it would seek international arbitration.
"BSGR has sought to cooperate fully with the committee
despite the fundamental unfairness, procedural irregularities
and false claims inherent in its review process. The next step
is international arbitration, where the evidence can be aired in
a proper forum and BSGR can establish the truth," a spokesman
for the company said.
The report said Vale, the majority shareholder in the VBG
venture, did not participate in the corrupt practices.
However, the world's largest iron ore producer, risks losing
the rights it acquired through the joint venture.
According to a source close to the Brazilian miner, the
company has spent more than $1 billion on its Guinean venture.
"Vale acquired its interest in VBG after the completion of
extensive due diligence conducted by outside advisors and on the
basis of representations that VBG had obtained its mining rights
lawfully and without any improper promises or payments," the
Brazilian company said in a statement on March 27 after media
reports of the recommendation.
"If ... the government decides to accept the
recommendation, Vale may lose its entire investment in the
Simandou project subject to any rights to recourse Vale may
have."
PRESIDENT'S WIFE
In the report and documents published on its website, the
committee said Frederic Cilins, BSGR's representative in
Conakry, had entered into various agreements with Mamadie Toure,
the fourth wife of former Guinean President Lansana Conte, to
help BSGR obtain the mining rights in exchange for payments.
It said Toure used her influence to organise meetings
between the former president and BSGR representatives so that
Conte could put pressure on the mines minister to award mining
permits and concessions to BSGR.
The report added that Cilins, a French national, and other
company officials showered former Guinean officials with gifts.
Cilins, 51, was arrested last April as part of a U.S. probe
into payments made to Guinean officials. He pleaded guilty in
New York last month to one count of obstructing a criminal
investigation in connection with the investigation.
Sources close to the matter last month said the committee
drafting the report had recommended stripping the licenses.
The report, which has been submitted to a ministerial-level
strategic committee for a final decision, is the latest step in
a long-running saga over the future of Simandou, one of the
largest untapped iron ore deposits in the world.
BSGR sold 51 percent of its Guinean assets to Vale in 2010,
when they created VBG in a $2.5 billion deal. Vale paid an
immediate $500 million, with further payments conditional on
meeting production targets.
The venture began drilling at Zogota in 2010. It planned to
start production at the mine, which has a capacity of 15 million
tonnes a year, by 2012, but work was suspended following unrest
in August 2012 in the town nearby, during which five people were
killed.
Anglo-Australian mining firm Rio Tinto spent
millions trying to develop Simandou until 2008, when former
President Lansana Conte's government revoked its permit on the
northern half and transferred it to BSGR, arguing that Rio had
moved too slowly.
Rio is now focusing on developing the southern part of
Simandou together with Chinese partner Chinalco but
has said it is unlikely to start production until at least 2018,
since billions of dollars need to be invested in building
infrastructure to export the ore.
(Click here for the committee's full report here)
(With reporting by David Rohde in New York and Jeb Blount in
Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Jane Baird and David Evans)