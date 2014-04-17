CONAKRY, April 17 Guinea's government has
approved a report recommending that BSG Resources (BSGR) and its
joint venture partner, Brazilian mining giant Vale,
be stripped of two iron ore concessions, a Guinean government
source said on Thursday.
"The cabinet has approved the technical committee's
recommendations," the source, who asked not to be named, told
Reuters after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.
The recommendations were made in a report released last week
that accused BSGR of obtaining the rights by corruption. BSGR,
the mining branch of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's
conglomerate, has denied the allegations and said it would seek
international arbitration.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis, editing by
David Evans)