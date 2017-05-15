* Guinea has missed iron ore "supercycle", say analysts
* Beijing has long-term strategy to ensure resources
* Guinea wants new transport links across country
By Tim Cocks
CONAKRY, May 15 Chinalco has asked Guinea to let
it take over the whole of the troubled Simandou iron ore mine
project, sources familiar with the matter say, as Beijing
pursues a global strategy to secure key resources for its vast
economy for decades to come.
Mired in legal disputes, located in Guinea's remote interior
and being planned at a time of depressed world prices, the mine
has nevertheless attracted intense interest from China, the
world's biggest producer and consumer of steel.
The Chinese state-owned miner's written proposal for
Simandou, one of the world's largest untapped resources of
high-grade iron ore used to make steel, seeks more favourable
terms than laid out by the poor West African country's mining
code.
In the most important concession, the firm has suggested the
code could be altered to let it acquire all four Simandou blocks
without competing in a public tender, according to one of the
sources, who declined to be named.
A spokesman for Chinalco had no comment on any aspect of its
negotiations with Guinea, when asked about the project by
Reuters.
In an interview with Reuters last week, Mines Minister
Abdoulaye Magassouba declined to comment on Chinalco's proposal
but said there was a possibility of it taking the whole
concession.
"Everyone wants it all," he told Reuters. "Of course, they
are free to express interest, but in the end we will make the
decision on the basis of commercial negotiations."
LONG-STALLED PROJECT
In October, Rio Tinto said it had sold its
major stake in Simandou to Chinalco, a move many hoped
would revive the long-stalled scheme.
In March Chinalco sent the government a draft agreement that
included a proposal to take over blocks 1 and 2 before it starts
developing 3 and 4, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Blocks 1 and 2 are owned by Guinea but at the centre of
litigation between it and Israeli billionaire Benny Steinmetz's
BSGR.
Industry sources say Guinea has missed the iron ore
supercycle, as huge Australian deposits will amply supply the
world for many years.
That suggests Chinese interest in Simandou is part of a
long-term strategy, driven more by concerns about control of
resources than short-term shareholder value, the sources say.
Billions of tonnes of some of the world's highest grade iron
ore lies under the remote forested hills of Simandou, but to
transport it to Guinea's coast will cost $23 billion in
infrastructure upgrades, according to government estimates.
That includes building 650 km (400 miles) of railway, 35
bridges, 24 km of tunnels and a deep-water seaport.
Guinea could cut the bill by going via Liberia, whose coast
is closer. But Magassouba told Reuters this would never be
acceptable to the government, which sees the trans-Guinean
railway as important for national development.
A senior government negotiator, who also declined to be
named, confirmed Chinalco was seeking to reunite the blocks.
But he said Guinea would only agree to hand them over if
tough conditions were met, including lifting the production
schedule above its current 100 million tonnes a year.
"Economically it makes sense to have one project, but we are
not going to agree to this on just any condition," he said.
TANGLED HISTORY
A potential pitfall is Guinea's mining code, which states
that "for blocks containing a known deposit, award will be made
by a transparent and competitive tender". It also says the state
must get 15 percent of any new concessions plus the right to buy
another 20 percent.
Chinalco proposes Guinea amend whatever regulations it must
to get the firm better terms than that and avoid a tender, the
source familiar with the matter said.
The deal could still become snagged on disagreements over
timing. With the current glut in iron ore, Chinalco has no
reason to hurry.
"Guinea's interest is to move quickly. We are not sure
Chinalco's plan is consistent with this goal," Ibrahima Kassory
Fofana, presidential adviser on investment and public-private
partnerships, told Reuters.
"I have indications that they won't start until 2025. That
wouldn't be acceptable."
Rio Tinto had the rights to all of Simandou until
2008, when then-President Lansana Conte stripped it of the
northern half.
Steinmetz's BSGR bought it and then sold 51 percent to
Brazil's Vale. However, an investigation by U.S., Guinean and
European authorities resulted in a former BSGR associate being
jailed for corruption and Guinea stripping BSGR and Vale of the
permit in 2014.
BSGR denies all wrongdoing. The blocks it owned are now
mired in a legal tussle between Rio, Guinea, BSGR and Vale.
Vale declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques in Singapore,
Saliou Samb in Conakry and reporters in Beijing; editing by
Andrew Roche)