* Better terms needed to woo investment, government says
* Miners freeze spending due to uncertainty
* Guinea is world's top supplier of bauxite
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, April 9 Guinea has amended its mining
code to reduce some taxes and improve the investment climate, as
investors and major producers in the sector grow more wary of
big-ticket projects in difficult locations.
Several mining executives active in Guinea on Tuesday
cheered the adoption of the revised code, saying it was a
positive step towards attracting more investment into the
mineral-rich West African country.
Since last year mining firms have frozen billions of dollars
of planned investments in Guinea, which is the world's top
supplier of aluminium ore bauxite and has rich iron ore
reserves, citing fiscal uncertainty and political turmoil.
"The changes were made yesterday by the National
Transitional Council, during a session in the presence of the
minister of mines," Amadou Camara, a member of the council, told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The changes cut mining profit taxes to 30 percent from 35
percent and reduce the tax on bauxite to 0.15 percent of the
international market price for aluminium, from 0.55 percent,
according to a copy of the amendments obtained by Reuters.
Other changes include an increase to the number of mining
licences a single company can hold to five from three, a boost
to the land area covered by exploration permits, and a lower
minimum investment required for certain types of concessions.
The code will retain a controversial clause giving the state
a free 15 percent stake in mining projects - as well as the
option of purchasing an additional 20 percent - but makes clear
that contracts signed before 2011 will be exempt.
"The positive aspect is that the government provided for
private sector comments... and took on a number of the
recommendations made by members of the Chamber (of Mines) - not
all of the changes, but important ones," said Tom Wilson at
London-based consultancy Africa Practice.
Guinea rewrote its mining code in 2011 to increase the state
take from minerals resources but investors criticised the
changes for making projects less profitable.
"To bring big companies to our resources, it is important to
offer an improved judicial framework and better financial
conditions," Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana wrote in a
letter sent to the council before the changes were adopted, and
obtained by Reuters.
IMPROVED ENVIRONMENT
Global miner Rio Tinto slowed progress of a
major investment in Guinea's untapped Simandou iron ore deposit
in March, the latest in a series investment cuts by companies
including giants such as BHP Billiton, Vale,
and RUSAL.
Company sources have said the decisions was driven in part
by an continued government review of mining contracts and a
political deadlock that triggered deadly riots and repeatedly
delayed legislative elections.
Guinea, a former French colony, is undergoing a prolonged
and shaky transition after a military coup in 2008.
A sharp slowdown in global commodity prices, which has led
to record profit declines and writedowns for the world's top
mining firms has also forced some to shelve expansion plans.
Miners said that new changes to the code would probably help
to improve Guinea's image in the eyes of investors.
"We believe these changes will be very positive in
attracting additional mining and infrastructure investment into
Guinea," said Bellzone's CEO Glenn Baldwin, adding that it will
have positive ramifications for the country and for Bellzone.
Guinea-focused Bellzone has started production from its
Forecariah iron ore mine in the country. It also owns a bigger
iron ore project in Kalia.
Sable Mining, developing the Nimba iron ore project
in the south east of the country, said the improved tax
environment on production will benefit the economics of its
project.
"The government has recognised the need to foster a mining
friendly jurisdiction," said Sable Mining CEO Andrew Groves.
Russian aluminium giant RUSAL, which controls bauxite mining
developments and an alumina refinery in Guinea, was less
positive. The company has been at odds with the Guinean
government and a spokesman in Moscow, confirming the code did
not apply to its existing agreements, also questioned whether it
would make a difference.
"RUSAL continues to believe that the new Mining Code will
decrease the attractiveness of investment into Guinea's mining
sector," the spokesman said.