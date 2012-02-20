(Updates with more detailed figures for bauxite in table)
CONAKRY, Feb 20 Guinea's bauxite and alumina
output rose in 2011, although work stoppages and softening world
demand prevented a larger increase in production, the West
African state's government said on Monday.
Bauxite production rose more than 9 percent to more than
17.5 million tonnes, while alumina output rose more than 3
percent to 631,000 tonnes, according to a report issued by the
finance ministry and obtained by Reuters.
Guinea is the world's largest supplier of bauxite, the ore
used in the production of aluminum. The country hopes to develop
its resource industries after decades of political turmoil held
back investment.
A finance ministry official said the increase in alumina
production from RUSAL's Friguia plant, the sole
refiner, was smaller than the government had hoped for.
"The reason for the (slower growth) in the alumina sector is
the many production outages at Friguia but also the declining
demand for this product on the international market," said
finance ministry official Emmanuel Sossouandouno.
RUSAL's Friguia plant has slowed output several times over
the year due to labour disputes, according to sources.
Below is a table showing Guinea's production of minerals,
according to the finance ministry report.
2011 2010 2009
Bauxite (tonnes) 17,593,100 16,054,100 14,741,600
Alumina (tonnes) 631,000 612,200 543,700
Diamonds (carats) 235,400 311,200 417,300
Gold (ounces) 507,300 798,500 564,100
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis;
Editing by Jane Baird)