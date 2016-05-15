CONAKRY May 15 Guinea will take legal action
against watchdog group Global Witness over a report that said
Sable Mining Africa Ltd financed President Alpha
Conde's election campaign in 2010, the president said on Sunday.
The legal action would aim to force Global Witness to
provide proof to back up its claims, said Conde who denied the
allegations.
The watchdog group also said in its report published last
week that Sable Mining, which is registered in the British
Virgin Islands, paid money to Conde's son, Alpha Mohammed Conde,
for bribes to secure the rights to its Mount Nimba iron ore
concession.
"No member of my family is involved in anything corrupt,"
Conde told a news conference on his return from a foreign trip
on state business. He gave no further details of the
contemplated legal action.
"Since I have been in power we have made transparency in the
mining sector a priority. It's for this reason that we have
annulled 800 (mining) permits that were not active and which the
holders were using for speculation," he said.
Global Witness specializes in investigating illegality and
corruption in the natural resources sector. It based its report
on what it said were leaked company documents.
The report, which Reuters was unable to verify
independently, did not specify the nature of those documents.
Calls to the organization on Sunday seeking comment were not
answered. An email on Sunday to Sable Mining Africa's public
relations agency requesting comment was not answered.
Conde was elected in 2010 after decades of dictatorship and
authoritarian rule. His election was considered democratic and
he was re-elected last year to a further five-year term.
The West African state has significant mineral resources, in
particular iron ore, and the government carried out a review of
mining permits between 2012 and 2015 to ensure that deals had
been negotiated legally and transparently.
Conde said Guinea will double its bauxite production between
now and 2018 and improve its energy production in the medium
term to help the aluminium industry.
"We aim to export more than 50 million tonnes of bauxite
within the next two years," he told the news conference.
(Additional reporting and writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)