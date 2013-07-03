CONAKRY, July 3 The Guinean government and
opposition parties have reached an agreement to hold
long-delayed legislative elections at the end of September to
complete the mineral-rich nation's transition to civilian rule,
sources involved in the talks said on Wednesday.
Mouctar Diallo, one of the opposition's leaders, said the
parties had reached a deal on the conditions required for
holding the ballot, which had originally been scheduled for June
30 but was postponed after a wave of protests.
The opposition had accused President Alpha Conde of planning
to rig the polls.
"We have reached an agreement," Diallo told Reuters. "I hope
the international community will guarantee the implementation of
this agreement."
The agreement foresees the organization of elections 83 days
after its signing, Diallo said. With Guinean electoral law
specifying voting must take place on a Sunday, the first Sunday
after this date would be September 29, he added.
The U.N.-mediated talks had resumed on Tuesday aimed at
securing the participation of the opposition.
Some 50 people have been killed and about 300 wounded over
the past three months during protests by the opposition.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)