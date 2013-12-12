CONAKRY Dec 12 Opposition parties in Guinea
said on Thursday they would take their seats in the National
Assembly, ending a period of uncertainty that began when the
supreme court rejected their challenge to September's election
results.
President Alpha Conde's party won a Sept. 28 parliamentary
election that was seen as a final step in the process of
restoring civilian rule after a military coup in 2008.
Opposition parties said the vote was flawed.
The West African state is the world's top bauxite exporter
and home to some of the largest untapped iron ore reserves but
the post-coup transition has been violent, hampering efforts to
attract foreign investors.
More than 50 people were killed in pre-election protests.
The supreme court validated the provisional election results
in mid-November, at which point opposition parties said they
would make a decision whether to participate in the National
Assembly. No date has been set for the Assembly's next session.
Opposition leaders said in a statement they made their
decision to sit after consultations with their members, civil
society groups and the international community.
"We cannot let this regime take the reins of parliament and
the entire administration. This would be a fatal error ahead of
the 2015 presidential election," said one opposition leader,
Mouctar Diallo, of the New Democratic Forces party.
"If we are not in the Assembly we can not even initiate a
parliamentary inquiry to demand more transparency from the
government," he told Reuters.
The Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea and the Union of
Republican Forces also said they would participate.
The parties comprise the bulk of Guinea's parliamentary
opposition.
The supreme court confirmed the election results that gave
Conde's RPG party 53 of 114 parliamentary seats, which is short
of an outright majority. Another opposition party said it would
not take part in the assembly.
