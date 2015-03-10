(Adds opposition comments)
CONAKRY, March 10 Guinea will hold the first
round of a presidential election on Oct. 11, the West African
nation's electoral commission said on Tuesday, a decision
opposition parties called unconstitutional.
President Alpha Conde is widely seen as the favourite to win
a second term in Africa's largest bauxite exporter, analysts
have said, though he has not officially confirmed his candidacy.
Etienne Soropogui, deputy direct of operations at the
Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), said that
because of Oct. 11 date, local council elections would be pushed
back until next year.
Opposition parties said the move breaks an agreement that
local council elections would be held before the presidential
vote.
"This is provocation. This decision is inappropriate and
proves that the election commission is under the orders of Alpha
Conde. We no longer recognise this election commission," said
Mouctar Diallo, a leader of Guinea's opposition coalition.
Presidential and legislative elections since 2010, when
Guinea emerged from decades of autocratic military rule, have
been marred by months of violent protests, with opposition and
ruling parties divided along ethnic lines.
Regional experts fear political tensions in the iron ore,
gold and bauxite-rich nation could rekindle violence in a
country already ravaged by the worst Ebola outbreak on record.
Some 2,100 people have died from the epidemic in Guinea since
December 2013.
Diallo said local elections were supposed to he held in the
first quarter of 2014, according to a 2013 accord signed between
the opposition and the government. He added that the mandate of
elected local officials expired three years ago.
"We have taken the decision to boycott works at the National
Assembly. We are also going to restart street protest to force
the government to respect the constitution of the country,"
Diallo said.
The government's press office was not immediately available
to comment.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Alan Crosby)